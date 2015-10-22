Valeant Investor Can't Duck Insider Trading Claims

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge rejected an investment company's bid Sunday to dismiss claims that it illegally dumped Valeant stock ahead of revelations about the drugmaker's supposed deceptive sales practices, saying the firm and its CEO can't rely on their continued ownership of stock to avoid the claims. At issue is ValueAct Capital Management LP and its CEO Jeffrey Ubben's sale of $925 million worth of Valeant stock in June 2015 — a few months before the drugmaker lost billions in value following allegations of a secret network of pharmacies and improper business tactics. The ValueAct defendants argued in October they should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS