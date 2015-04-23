Bridgegate Figure Out Of Prison Pending High Court Appeal

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday ordered William E. Baroni Jr., the incarcerated ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie appointee convicted of helping orchestrate a politically motivated traffic jam, released from prison, for now, while the U.S. Supreme Court's review of his case proceeds. Finding that Baroni is "neither a flight risk nor a safety concern," U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton granted his motion, also made Monday, to pause his 18-month prison term until the high court renders its decision on whether the Third Circuit correctly upheld all but a civil rights conviction stemming from the so-called Bridgegate case....

