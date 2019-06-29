BPI Supplement Doesn't Build Muscle As Promised, Suit Says

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action filed Saturday in New York federal court claims that consumers looking to bulk up are getting shortchanged by BPI Sports LLC's dietary supplements, saying the products don't help build the "lean muscle" the packaging promises. Gregory Maroney's suit claims that although the Best BCAA dietary supplement says it will help with muscle recovery and growth of "lean muscle," it lacks the proper nutrients and actually decreases muscle growth such that users are in worse shape than if they'd never bought it in the first place. According to the suit, nine essential amino acids are needed to promote...

