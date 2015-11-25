CSX Drivers Denied Quick Appeal Of Dynamex Preemption

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Former CSX Intermodal Terminals Inc. truck drivers can't pursue an early appeal of a California federal judge's finding that federal law preempts a key part of a three-prong test for distinguishing between independent contractors and employees in California, the judge ruled Friday. The truck drivers, who've accused the intermodal transport subsidiary of Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad giant CSX of wage-and-hour violations, lost their bid to seek an immediate appeal of U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth D. Laporte's refusal to reconsider her earlier finding on their employment status. The drivers waited nearly two months to take issue with her earlier ruling — making their...

