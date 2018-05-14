Court Tells Centra Pair To Reveal Advice Of Counsel Defense

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Monday that two of three men accused of fraud related to their failed cryptocurrency company Centra Tech Inc. have until Sept. 6 to reveal to the court and prosecutors whether they intend to use the advice of counsel defense and provide relevant materials intended for use at trial. Sohrab "Sam" Sharma and Robert Farkas told the court Friday that prosecutors are seeking to "forage the fertile fields of defense work product" by incorrectly overlaying civil discovery requirements onto a criminal case. Prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in mid-June to order Sharma, Farkas and...

