Jimmy John's Workers Say 'No-Poach' Suit Appeal Is Rushed

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Workers suing Jimmy John's over "no-poach" provisions in its franchise agreements have urged an Illinois federal court to refuse the sandwich chain's bid for a quick appeal of the legal standard being applied to the provisions, saying it's too soon to decide what standard should apply. Former Jimmy John's restaurant manager Donald Conrad, lead plaintiff in the proposed class action, argued Friday that this is the third time the chain has tried to convince the court to decide the legal standard issue at the pleading stage of the case involving the no-poach agreements, which stop employees from moving among franchise locations....

