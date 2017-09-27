Investors Seek Class Cert. In SCANA Nuke Plant Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Investors in SCANA Corp. asked for class certification on Friday in their suit accusing the company and its executives of misleading the public about long delays and massive cost overruns in a $9 billion nuclear reactor project. The investors, which include the West Virginia Investment Management Board, told a South Carolina federal court on Friday that SCANA concealed reports of problems with the project, first estimated at roughly $5.4 billion. They say mismanagement forced the project past deadlines that prevented it from taking advantage of a $1.4 billion tax credit and other incentives. As a result, the Virgil C. Summer Nuclear...

