CAA Piles On To Writers Guild, Becoming 3rd Agency To Sue

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Creative Artists Agency on Monday became the latest Hollywood talent shop to accuse the Writers Guild of America of "attempting to restrain competition on a staggering scale" by orchestrating a boycott against payments that agents collect from pairing talent with studios.

CAA followed in the footsteps of fellow Los Angeles-based agencies William Morris Endeavor Entertainment LLC and United Talent Agency Inc. by filing an antitrust suit in California federal court, challenging the WGA's boycott of so-called packaging fees, which give agencies a share of a show's budget or revenue rather than a writer's fee.

Like the other talent agencies, CAA argues...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Date Filed

July 1, 2019

