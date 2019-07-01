CAA Piles On To Writers Guild, Becoming 3rd Agency To Sue

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Creative Artists Agency on Monday became the latest Hollywood talent shop to accuse the Writers Guild of America of "attempting to restrain competition on a staggering scale" by orchestrating a boycott against payments that agents collect from pairing talent with studios. CAA followed in the footsteps of fellow Los Angeles-based agencies William Morris Endeavor Entertainment LLC and United Talent Agency Inc. by filing an antitrust suit in California federal court, challenging the WGA's boycott of so-called packaging fees, which give agencies a share of a show's budget or revenue rather than a writer's fee. Like the other talent agencies, CAA argues...

