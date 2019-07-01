NY Firm Hit With Suit Over Debt Collection Practices

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Forster & Garbus LLP is violating a federal consumer protection law through the language it uses in collection letters, a putative class action filed in New Jersey federal court claims. The New York-based firm violates the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by misleading people who may owe money about the process to be followed should they wish to dispute the debt, according to the complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. Named plaintiff Hieseok Rhee contends that under the federal law, consumers should be notified of specific information such as where to mail a...

