Statoil, Texaco Units Want Brakes Kept On $1B Award Action

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Statoil unit and a Texaco subsidiary asked a New York federal court Monday to keep on ice their litigation seeking to enforce roughly $1 billion in arbitral awards against Nigeria’s state-owned oil company, pointing to related litigation in the West African country. Statoil (Nigeria) Ltd. and Texaco Nigeria Outer Shelf Ltd. said Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. agrees that the suit should stay paused until mid-January in light of continued Nigerian litigation over the underlying awards, which stem from disagreements about the allocation of oil under a production-sharing contract. “The parties have agreed to stay this case further until January 15,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS