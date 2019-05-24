Six Flags Fights Remand Bid In NJ Ride Injury Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Six Flags theme park in New Jersey struck back at a patron’s attempt to send his personal injury suit back to state court, arguing Monday that the company isn’t a Garden State citizen because it’s incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in Texas. Park visitor Christopher Fabricant, who claimed he injured his back on a roller coaster at the Six Flags in Jackson, New Jersey, “ignored” a sworn statement by a Six Flags executive about the company’s diverse citizenship. It doesn’t matter that Six Flags Great Adventure LLC, a unit of Six Flags Theme Parks Inc., happens to be in New Jersey,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS