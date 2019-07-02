Cuomo Wants NY To Probe Facebook Housing Advertisers

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced plans for the state’s Department of Financial Services to investigate advertisers that allegedly prevent certain protected groups from seeing their housing ads on Facebook. The state will investigate claims that state-regulated businesses use tools on the website’s advertising platform to block people from seeing ads based on classifications including race, age and gender, according to a press release. The DFS regulates state-chartered banks, mortgage bankers, insurance providers, bank trust companies and credit unions, among others. Calling the allegations extremely troubling, Cuomo said the investigation will target discrimination in housing advertisements, specifically....

