Avis Drivers Seek Cert. In Suit Over Traffic Fine Charges

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Two rental car drivers asked a New Jersey federal judge Monday to certify a class of drivers who say Avis Budget Rental Car Group Inc. charged them for alleged traffic violations without giving them a chance to challenge the fines and levied undisclosed administrative fees. Lead plaintiffs Dawn Valli and Anton S. Dubinsky filed a motion and proposed order asking the court to certify a nationwide class of U.S. residents who have rented an Avis or Budget brand vehicle since Sept. 30, 2008. The proposed class includes drivers whose vehicles allegedly received a parking ticket, toll violation fine or a fine...

