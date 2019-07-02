Apt. Building Owner Hit With $125M Verdict In Ga. Death Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state jury has awarded a record $125 million in damages in a suit accusing an apartment building owner of negligently causing the 2017 death of a tenant due to substandard living conditions. Following a six-day trial, the Muscogee County State Court jury on Monday found that Ralston Towers and its owner PF Holdings Inc. were liable for the death of Charles Hart in a suit accusing the low-income housing complex of numerous maintenance failures, including an air conditioning shutdown that led to Hart’s death. The jury awarded Hart's daughter, Christina Thornton, $35 million in wrongful death damages and $15...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS