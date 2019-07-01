J&J's Addiction Expert Slammed For Touting Screening Tools

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 11:05 PM EDT) -- A UCLA addiction expert called by Johnson & Johnson in Oklahoma's landmark opioid crisis trial testified Monday that doctors have effective screening tools they should use to identify patients with addiction risks, but faced tough cross-examination questions about whether he'd misrepresented the usefulness of such tools. In the trial, which started in May and could run for weeks more, the state of Oklahoma is accusing drugmaker Johnson & Johnson of cultivating a crisis of addiction and death by pushing its opioid drugs via systemic and societal systems, like networks of doctors and sales representatives. But University of California, Los Angeles professor of...

