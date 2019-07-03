MLB Parks Face Costly Fixes As ADA Suits Target Sightlines

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Lawsuits against professional baseball teams alleging that some stadiums fail to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act because wheelchair seats do not provide sightlines over standing spectators have reignited a debate that could require costly changes for many ballparks, especially those built in the 1990s and early 2000s. These images from the plaintiffs' motion for summary judgment in the Mariners lawsuit illustrate the significantly obscured view of the field at the wheelchair seating when spectators directly in front stand up compared to the clear sightline of the entire infield for those standing spectators. The ADA, passed in 1990, requires stadiums built or...

