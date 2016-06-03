Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brazilian Bank To Pay $14.5M To End Investor Suit Over Bribes

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 1:53 PM EDT) -- Investors in Brazilian bank Banco Bradesco SA asked a New York federal court on Monday to give the initial green light to a $14.5 million cash settlement to end a stock-drop suit against the bank for allegedly artificially inflating its securities prices by hiding a tax bribery scheme.

Under the proposed deal, any person or entity who bought American depositary shares from Bradesco between August 2014 and July 2016 and was harmed by the bank’s actions could be entitled to a cut of the settlement, which represents between 8% and 42% of the total estimated damages, according to the bid for...

Case Information

New York Southern

Securities/Commodities

June 3, 2016

