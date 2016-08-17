Columbia Univ. Workers Fight To Keep ERISA Suit Alive

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A class of roughly 24,000 current and former Columbia University workers hit back at the school’s bid to exit a suit claiming it mishandled their retirement savings, saying their plans were saddled with high record-keeping fees and that the university knew the plans contained imprudent funds. The workers on Monday urged a New York federal judge to deny the university’s bid for summary judgment in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit, arguing there was “overwhelming evidence” showing it broke its fiduciary duties to participants in two retirement plans. For one thing, the workers said that even though the school was...

