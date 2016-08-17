Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Columbia Univ. Workers Fight To Keep ERISA Suit Alive

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A class of roughly 24,000 current and former Columbia University workers hit back at the school’s bid to exit a suit claiming it mishandled their retirement savings, saying their plans were saddled with high record-keeping fees and that the university knew the plans contained imprudent funds.

The workers on Monday urged a New York federal judge to deny the university’s bid for summary judgment in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit, arguing there was “overwhelming evidence” showing it broke its fiduciary duties to participants in two retirement plans.

For one thing, the workers said that even though the school was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Labor: E.R.I.S.A.

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 17, 2016

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®