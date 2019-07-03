Privacy & Cybersecurity Policy To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2019

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The race to get up to speed with California's landmark privacy law will heat up in the second half of 2019, while the enactment of more state privacy laws and blockbuster data protection enforcement actions in Europe will deepen companies' compliance obligations. The focus in the next six months, attorneys say, will be on ensuring that businesses are well versed in the novel requirements set to take effect in California, Nevada and Maine, and on monitoring legislative and regulatory activity at the state, federal and international levels. "The way these laws are enforced will determine whether they actually have any impact...

