VW Wants Bondholder Emissions Fraud Suit Nixed For Good

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen told a California federal judge Tuesday a bondholder's proposed class claims that it was duped into buying overpriced bonds through purportedly misleading offering documents that concealed the automaker's 2015 diesel emissions scandal don't hold up if it never actually read the documents. Volkswagen AG filed a motion for summary judgment urging U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer to dump for good a second amended securities fraud suit from a Puerto Rican employee pension fund, saying “robust document and deposition discovery” revealed that neither the pension fund nor its investment adviser ever read the May 2014 offering memorandum they claimed misled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS