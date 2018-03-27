Energy Cases To Watch In The Second Half Of 2019

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT) -- Climate change will dominate the energy-related court cases attorneys will watch in the second half of 2019, while fights over the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's bankruptcy authority and state-level disputes over energy partnerships and oil and gas rights will draw plenty of eyeballs. The Ninth Circuit is poised to decide whether a landmark case accusing the federal government of unconstitutionally harming future generations by pushing policies that accelerate climate change can go forward. That appeals court is also mulling the future of lawsuits brought by cities and counties against fossil fuel companies, along with the Second and Fourth Circuits, which creates...

