GE Case Asks High Court To Clarify Int'l Biz Uncertainty

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether a French unit of General Electric Co. can force arbitration of a dispute with an Alabama steel plant owner despite not signing an underlying arbitration agreement with a subcontractor, an opportunity for the justices to provide clarity on an increasingly salient point of U.S. law. The high court granted certiorari on June 28 to GE Energy Power Conversion France SAS Corp., which is seeking review of an Eleventh Circuit decision concluding that Outokumpu Stainless USA LLC and several of its insurers did not have to arbitrate their suit. The action alleges that GE Energy,...

