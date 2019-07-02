J&J Opioid Sales Rep Wooed 'Pill Mill' Doctors, Judge Hears

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A lawyer representing Oklahoma in its landmark opioid crisis trial against Johnson & Johnson questioned a longtime sales rep Tuesday in a bid to show the drugmaker prioritized dollars over human life, questioning the state's final witness about the parade of doctors on her beat who saw their patients overdose. The state called former sales rep Drue Diesselhorst, a hostile witness, to wrap up its argument that J&J unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. flooded the state with highly addictive and highly deadly opioids by presenting them to doctors as a good first resort for pain management. A prime example was an Oklahoma City...

