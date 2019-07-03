Texas Panel Cuts $256K From Order In Atty Fees Dispute

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Texas state appellate court has rolled back over $256,000 that a jury ordered a lawyer to pay several cab companies after their attorney-client relationship fell apart, but retained the jurors’ finding that he also owes the companies nearly $300,000 for breaching his fiduciary duty to them. Because the cab companies failed to recover damages on their claim that Kelly D. Hollingsworth breached his contract with them, under Texas state law they can't collect $165,000 in associated attorney fees, according to Tuesday’s opinion by the Court of Appeals for the Fifth District of Texas. “Although the cab companies asserted a breach...

