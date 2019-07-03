$49.5M Real Estate Fraud Not Covered In Policy, Sentinel Says

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A real estate developer is not entitled to coverage in a federal lawsuit claiming it helped to swindle $49.5 million from Chinese investors for a nonexistent 42-story tower project in Chicago, Sentinel Insurance Co. Ltd. said in an Illinois state suit Tuesday. Sentinel is requesting a declaratory judgment establishing it doesn't have to defend or indemnify Fordham Real Estate LLC in the proposed class action filed in the Northern District of Illinois. The underlying suit claims Fordham and several others fraudulently marketed the tower as a path for investors to obtain EB-5 visas, but then hid investors' money and never submitted...

