Caterpillar Can't Shake Arbitration In $18M MDL Defense Row

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state judge was right to compel arbitration in Caterpillar Inc.'s eight-year attempt to have its insurer foot the bill for $18 million it spent escaping multidistrict litigation in Ohio over welding fumes, a state appellate court ruled Tuesday. Caterpillar had argued that Employers Insurance Company of Wausau waived its right to dispute resolution under a 1999 agreement, but the Illinois Appellate Court said that was inconsistent with the record. The record shows Wausau took “significant steps” to assert its rights, including sending the equipment manufacturer letters establishing the dispute, attending meetings, initiating mediation and filing motions in court asking for...

