DOJ Internal Watchdog Investigates Abandoned FBI HQ Plans

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice’s internal watchdog has opened an investigation into the Trump administration's decision to abandon a decadelong plan to move the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters from its current location across the street from Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., to a suburban location. On Tuesday, DOJ Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said that his office will review the DOJ and FBI’s “involvement in decisions relating to the possible relocation of FBI headquarters” in response to the Democratic chairs of U.S. House of Representative committees and subcommittees’ May 17 request for a detailed review of the decision-making behind...

