Google Privacy Terms Don’t Cover Secret Tracking, Users Say

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Smartphone users suing Google for allegedly continuing to track their locations in secret even after they toggled off the surveillance features in Google services urged a California federal judge to keep their case afloat, insisting that they deserve the chance to take Google to trial over the “egregious” violations of their privacy. “Plaintiffs’ allegations are as specific as they are plausible, and plaintiffs should be afforded an opportunity to engage in discovery to uncover the full extent of Google’s unauthorized surveillance and to explain to a jury that Google’s conduct so egregiously violates social norms,” a proposed class of iPhone and...

