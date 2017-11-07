Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-NBA Star Burned By Lack Of Financial Savvy, Judge Told

Law360, New York (July 3, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Former NBA Rookie of the Year Chuck Connors Person asked a Manhattan federal judge for leniency Tuesday, saying a lack of financial education led him to incur so much debt that he became desperate enough to accept bribes while coaching at Auburn University.

Person, by far the highest-profile defendant in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's crackdown on corruption in college basketball, is scheduled to be sentenced July 9 by U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska.

"Although tremendously talented and unfailingly altruistic, Chuck has always been terrible with money. Having grown up dirt-poor, Chuck never learned to save or manage his finances," his...

New York Southern

November 7, 2017

