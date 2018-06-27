9th Circ. Cancels Oil Industry Class In Pipeline Spill Suit

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday overturned a lower court’s decision to certify a subclass of individuals and businesses in the oil industry harmed economically by the Plains All American Pipeline LP oil spill in 2015, saying the circumstances of the class members were too varied. The unanimous panel said individual issues overwhelmed any common themes in the subclass. The subclass included “’individuals and entities who were employed, or contracted, to work on or to provide supplies personnel or services for the operations of’ the facilities reliant on the pipeline” that spilled. The lower court previously declined to certify the oil industry...

