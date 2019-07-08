Biggest Merger Reviews Of 2019: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The start of 2019 saw a big loss for the Justice Department on its attempt to block the AT&T-Time Warner merger, while two more megadeals probed by the agency got mired in arduous reviews that are ongoing. The Federal Trade Commission, for its part, split on several vertical merger calls, and enforcers from Europe and the U.K. effectively blocked a string of deals. Here, Law360 looks at the merger review highlights from the first half of the year. Ongoing Reviews Two of the most significant merger reviews of the year so far are still playing out in the U.S., concerning CVS...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS