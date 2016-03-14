Passengers' Attys Draw Judge's Ire In Royal Caribbean Case

Law360, Miami (July 9, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for passengers suing Royal Caribbean over a 2016 cruise that got caught in a hurricane-strength storm drew some harsh winds themselves from the bench during a hearing Tuesday as a result of shaky facts backing up their claims of misconduct by the cruise line in the litigation. During a four-hour hearing in Miami, counsel for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. insisted that they have acted in good faith in preserving and producing evidence in the proposed class action. They rebutted various claims the passengers raised in motions seeking sanctions and to block certain evidence on topics ranging from on-board recordings to...

