Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Judge Koh Won't Stay Antitrust Ruling Against Qualcomm

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh on Wednesday denied Qualcomm's bid to stay her blockbuster antitrust decision against its "no license, no chips" business practices to await the outcome of its Ninth Circuit appeal.

In a two-page order, Judge Koh wrote that she reached her conclusion after reviewing the case law, the trial record, the evidence and briefs filed by Qualcomm and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, and amicus curiae briefs by LG Electronics Inc. and industry groups who opposed the stay. The judge didn't elaborate further.

A Qualcomm spokesperson said Wednesday the company will "immediately" ask the Ninth Circuit for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

January 17, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®