J&J Cash Can't Sway Medicine's High Priests, Surgeon Says

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A heart surgeon testifying Wednesday for Johnson & Johnson in Oklahoma's landmark opioid-crisis trial rejected the possibility that doctors could have been swayed by the company's $30 million annual marketing budget and legion of sales reps, saying that trying to influence someone as educated and independent as a doctor is like "marketing to the pope." Oklahoma cardiothoracic surgeon Kyle Toal told the court opioids are a necessity for his patients' postsurgery care, and called J&J blameless for any crisis of opioid addiction and death in the state. But Toal also responded directly to one of Oklahoma's key allegations in the weekslong...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS