UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (July 12, 2019, 6:04 PM BST) -- The last week has seen an Allianz unit sue security outsourcers Serco Group and G4S, BGC Brokers continue their legal war against a rival firm accused of poaching traders and a Guernsey fund administrator drag a London borough into court. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Allianz Global Investors GmbH & Others v. G4S Plc, Allianz Global Investors GmbH & Others v. Serco Group Plc Allianz Global Investors GmbH, the investment management arm of German insurance and financial services giant Allianz, filed separate Part 7 claims against outsourcing giants Serco and G4S on July 10. The claims...

