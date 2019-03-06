US Asks Court To Toss Huawei's Sales Ban Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The government has urged a Texas federal court to toss a suit from Huawei over a U.S. law barring federal agencies from using equipment made by the telecom giant and several other Chinese companies, arguing there's no basis for striking down the ban. Huawei has said that Section 889 of the fiscal 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes the ban, violates several constitutional provisions, such as due process, by unfairly targeting the company, according to the firm's March complaint. But the U.S. countered in a July 3 filing that "Huawei's due process argument is based on an erroneous standard," and...

