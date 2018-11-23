Facebook Says It Didn't Solicit In Texas TCPA Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Facebook has asked a Texas federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the social media giant violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending messages to consumers who were on the National Do Not Call Registry, saying the messages at issue aren't solicitations. In a motion to dismiss filed Friday, Facebook Inc. told U.S. District Court Judge Lee Yeakel that a proposed class action brought by Colin Suttles must be tossed because his claims that the TCPA was violated via “telephone solicitations” fall flat. Facebook argued that according to Suttles' own filings, the text messages he received invited him to visit...

