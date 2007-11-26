State Law Claims Revived In Revitalized CRT MDL

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Samsung, Panasonic and other electronics companies are facing a far larger multidistrict litigation over alleged price-fixing for television- and computer-component cathode ray tubes, after a California federal judge lifted a nine-year-old limit on state law claims and the parties prepare for new settlement talks and perhaps a trial. On July 3, U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar issued an order, promised from the bench the month before, vacating a 2010 stipulation between class counsel for indirect CRT buyers and the companies that released all state law damages claims across the entire country. Judge Tigar also appointed interim co-lead counsel for states...

