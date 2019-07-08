Real Estate Rumors: Glacier, Acres, Deem

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A joint venture of Glacier Global Partners and Triangle Assets has landed $205 million in financing for an office property in New York's Dumbo neighborhood, The Real Deal reported on Monday. The loan from Natixis is for 10 Jay St., which the companies bought in 2015, and the loan replaces a $150 million Acore Capital loan on the property, according to the report. Acres Capital has loaned $74.5 million for a residential condo project in Key Largo, Florida, according to a report on Monday from Commercial Observer. The loan to developers John Grunow III, John Grunow Jr. and Ronald Terwilliger is...

