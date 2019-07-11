Real Estate Rumors: Curtis & Ginsberg, MetLife, Drawbridge

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Curtis & Ginsberg Architects has reached a deal to lease 10,307 square feet on Broad Street in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The firm is taking space on the eighth floor at 55 Broad St., a 30-story building that's owned by the Rudin family, according to the report. The company plans to move to the new space at the end of this year, Commercial Observer reported. Marketing software firm ActiveCampaign is taking another roughly 50,000 square feet in Chicago, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Thursday. The firm is expanding at 1 N. Dearborn St., and with the new space...

