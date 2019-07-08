3 Health Care-Focused Cos. Launch IPOs Totaling $277M

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Three health care-related companies, including a venture capital-backed software provider and two biotechnology firms, set price ranges Monday for initial public offerings that could raise $277 million combined, setting up the IPO market for a recharge after a brief holiday pause. Phreesia Inc., represented by Goodwin Procter LLP, is leading the largest of the three planned offerings with an estimated $125 million IPO, assuming its shares price at midpoint. Phreesia, a software provider for the health care industry, plans to offer 7.8 million shares priced between $15 and $17, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission....

