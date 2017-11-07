Humvee Says Free Speech Isn't 'Blanket Defense' To IP Theft

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The automaker behind the Humvee is urging a federal judge not to toss a trademark lawsuit it filed over the appearance of the famous truck in “Call of Duty” video games, saying the First Amendment is not "a blanket defense to the theft of intellectual property." The Friday filing came in response to a scathing motion from Activision Blizzard, the game’s producer, that called the lawsuit an “attack on the First Amendment.” Activision said AM General — the company that makes the Humvee — was seeking a “stranglehold” on stories about warfare. For AM General, that constitutional argument is the last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS