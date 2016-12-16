Fed. Circ. Faults PTAB Ax Of VirnetX Patents In $1B Apple War

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday vacated Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions invalidating claims of two VirnetX patents that are among those Apple has been ordered to pay over $1 billion for infringing, faulting the board's claim construction and invalidity findings. The appeals court cited several errors it said the PTAB made in inter partes reviews of VirnetX's network security patents. The reviews were requested by Apple and a hedge fund called Mangrove Partners Master Fund. The board held that the patents were invalid as obvious or anticipated by a 1996 article about network security. But the Federal Circuit found that...

