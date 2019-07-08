British Airways' GDPR Fine Puts Price Tag On 'Poor' Defenses

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:24 PM EDT) -- The record-smashing fine that the U.K.'s data protection authority intends to give British Airways for a 2018 data breach signals European regulators' appetite to use their boosted enforcement powers to punish companies for subpar cybersecurity, even without proof that hackers used stolen data for fraud. In announcing the planned fine of £183.4 million ($230 million) the Information Commissioner's Office on Monday sent a message to the broader business world, according to industry attorneys: Either show that you are putting serious resources behind cybersecurity, or face a potential megafine under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation in the case of a breach....

