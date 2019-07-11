Hedge Fund Boss Convicted Of $100M Mismarking Scheme

Law360, New York (July 11, 2019, 11:27 AM EDT) -- A Manhattan jury on Thursday found Premium Point Investments CEO Anilesh "Neil" Ahuja guilty of charges that he schemed to inflate his now-fallen hedge fund's assets by $100 million, delivering a relatively quick conviction after a six-week trial. The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for about seven hours over two days before finding that the former top Deutsche Bank mortgage securities trader committed securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy. The trial before U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla opened June 5. Ahuja was arrested in May 2018 and charged with directing his underlings to overvalue Premium Point's real...

