Avenatti's Calif. Trial Date In Limbo Over Locked Devices

Law360, Santa Ana, Calif. (July 8, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge declined to set a trial date in the government's embezzlement case against Stormy Daniels' former attorney Michael Avenatti at a status conference Monday, saying the parties need to resolve discovery issues stemming from Avenatti's refusal to give prosecutors passwords to his devices. At a status conference in downtown Santa Ana, California, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said he wanted to wait to set a trial date until prosecutors and Avenatti's attorney make more headway in the discovery process — namely figuring out how to proceed with getting documents off locked Apple devices, because Avenatti has refused...

