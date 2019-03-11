Lobbying Doesn't Violate Antitrust Laws, Texas Judge Says

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has dismissed an antitrust suit a concrete traffic barrier-manufacturer brought against a competitor, ruling that the rival lobbying the Texas Department of Transportation to adopt a certain specification for the barriers did not violate antitrust laws. Texas-based Tricon Precast Ltd. had sued Virginia-based Easi-Set Industries Inc. for allegedly violating the Texas Antitrust Act and the Sherman Act through its efforts to lobby the Texas Department of Transportation to adopt a V-shaped design for concrete traffic barriers purchased by the Texas government. Tricon alleges that Easi-Set met with and lobbied Texas officials to adopt this design specification without telling them that they had...

