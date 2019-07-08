Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NBA Star Accuses Artist Of Selling Fake 'Greek Freak' Merch

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania artist has been creating and selling apparel depicting NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo's nickname "Greek Freak" without the basketball player's permission, according to a trademark lawsuit filed Monday in New York federal court.

Antetokounmpo, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks and in June was named the NBA's MVP for the 2018-19 season, was born to Nigerian parents in Greece and is known as the "Greek Freak" to fans for his exceptional height of almost 7 feet and his speed and ball-handling skills, according the complaint.

The basketball star has registered his nickname as a trademark and spent a considerable amount...

Case Information

New York Southern

840(Trademark)

July 8, 2019

