Navient Nearly Dodges Public Service Loan Forgiveness Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Public service workers accusing student loan servicer Navient Corp. of giving them bad advice suffered a major setback Monday when a New York federal judge tossed 13 of their 14 claims, keeping just one state deceptive trade practices allegation alive. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote preserved a claim under the New York General Business Law but dismissed the majority of the proposed class action, including breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, tortious interference and other deceptive practices state claims. While she rejected these allegations for various reasons, Judge Cote made it clear that she did not dismiss the borrowers' state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS