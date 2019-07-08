Pastor Says Migrant Support Put Her In ICE's Crosshairs

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A New York pastor has accused the Trump administration of violating her religious freedoms by surveilling, detaining, interrogating and harassing her for providing services to migrants and refugees. Kaji Dousa on Monday said the government has retailed against her for supporting and advocating for migrants and refugees, in violation of the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The suit in California federal court specifically names the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. "Defendants' targeting of Pastor Dousa impedes her ministry, through and through," the complaint says. "It burdens her...

